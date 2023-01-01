Miley Cyrus May Use New Year's Eve Special for Big Announcement

Miley Cyrus has been prepping for her New Year's Eve party with Dolly Parton, but she could have a surprise in store. Posters have been spotted teasing the release of new music from the star. A photo of Cyrus, wearing oversized sunglasses, blonde hair, and red lips, is displayed on several posters dated Jan. 13. The day also happens to coincide with ex Liam Hemsworth's birthday. Different phrases on each poster symbolize Cyrus' independence: "I can take myself dancing," "I can love me better than you can," "I can buy myself flowers," etc. NBC will air Miley's New Year's Eve Party for the second consecutive year. Pete Davidson joined Cyrus last year as co-host, with performances by Anitta, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie.

In addition to Cyrus and Parton, this year's musical performers include Fletcher, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, and Latto. SNL favorites Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will also appear, along with comedy trio Please Don't Destroy. Cyrus will hopefully make her big announcement tonight as she rings in the new year. There will be live coverage of Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show will last two hours, wrapping up around 12:30 a.m. If you have cable TV, you can watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party live on NBC. No worries if you cut the cord, the special is still available online:

🚨Posters teasing the release of new Miley Cyrus music on January 13 have been spotted. pic.twitter.com/gcalZPBwvq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2022

