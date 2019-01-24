Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More to Perform at 2019 Grammys

Miley Cyrus will be performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Thursday.

Cyrus won’t be the only one gracing the stage; the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. are also slated to perform.

Cyrus, Carlile, H.E.R. and the Chili Peppers join the previously-announced group of performers: Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monae.

What’s more is that the Grammy-winning Red Hot Chili Peppers will team up with Post Malone for what the Academy is calling an “unforgettable” moment.

Carlile is up for six Grammy awards, making her the most-nominated woman — Record of the Year (“The Joke”), Album of the Year (By the Way, I Forgive You), Song of the Year (“The Joke”), Best American Roots Performance (“The Joke”), Best American Roots Song (“The Joke”) and Best Americana Album (By the Way, I Forgive You).

First-time nominee H.E.R. is up for Album of the Year (H.E.R.), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance (“Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar), Best R&B Song (“Focus”), and Best R&B Album (H.E.R.).

Musgraves is up for four awards — Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Album (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”) and Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”), while Dan + Shay earned a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination for their smash “Tequila.”

Cabello was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album (Camila) and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Havana (Live)”), and will make her Grammy performance debut during the show.

Cardi B is nominated for five awards including Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy), Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy,) Record of the Year (“I Like It”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Girls Like You” with Maroon 5) and Best Rap Performance (“Be Careful”).

Malone is up for four awards, including Album of the Year (beerbongs & bentleys), Record of the Year (“Rockstar”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Better Now”) and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Rockstar”).

Mendes snagged a Grammy nod for Song of the Year for co-writing his hit “In My Blood” and is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album (Shawn Mendes).

Monáe is also in the Album of the Year race with Dirty Computer. She also scored a nod for Best Music Video for “PYNK.”

Other nominees include Kendrick Lamar with eight and Drake with seven.

Hosted by Grammy-winner Alicia Keys, the 61st annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 10 on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.