Miley Cyrus Apologizes for Her Raunchy 'Bangerz' Era

Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her former employer, Disney, while simultaneously addressing her controversial past. The pop star, who recently won her first Grammy Award, returned triumphantly to her roots at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. There, she received the honor of becoming the youngest ever Disney Legend, a title that recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Walt Disney Studios.

The ceremony, which showcased a montage of Cyrus's career, also featured a performance by country artist Lainey Wilson. Wilson serenaded the audience with "The Best of Both Worlds," the theme song from Cyrus's breakout Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana.

As Cyrus took center stage, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker used the platform to address her tumultuous post-Disney rebranding, offering an apology for her actions. "Legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway — and all of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid, and do it anyway," she told the audience.

Reflecting on her Disney journey, Cyrus reminisced about her initial audition for Hannah Montana in 2005. She remarked, "In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild and reimagine the company. That's why they hired Bob Iger, and me." The singer then addressed the elephant in the room – her infamous rebellion against her wholesome Disney image. "I definitely wasn't created in a lab and if I was there must've been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and '16… Sorry Mickey," she quipped.

This "malfunction" Cyrus referred to was her highly controversial performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. The event saw her sharing the stage with Robin Thicke, donning a provocative outfit and twerking to his infamous hit, "Blurred Lines." This performance was a drastic departure from her previously wholesome image, shocking many of her long-time fans.

Despite the controversy, Cyrus expressed appreciation for her Disney roots. She recalled her first concert as Hannah Montana, performing for an audience who had yet to discover her alter ego. "In reality, I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall. But in my heart, I was Hannah Montana," she said. "And I was so proud to be."

Cyrus's involvement with Disney began in 2006 when she landed the lead role in Hannah Montana. The show, which chronicled the life of an ordinary girl leading a double life as a singing star, ran for four seasons. It spawned a world tour, concert, and feature film, catapulting Cyrus to international stardom.

However, as Cyrus matured, so did her image. In 2013, she released Bangerz, an album that signaled her transition into adulthood with hits like "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball." This era, while commercially successful, was marred by scandal and a deliberate shedding of her Disney persona.

Now, over a decade later, Cyrus seems to have found a balance between her past and present. Her recent Disney+ concert special, Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)," suggests a rekindling of her relationship with the studio that launched her career.

At the Disney Legends ceremony, Cyrus was honored alongside other industry stalwarts, including Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Harrison Ford. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated her award to Hannah Montana and her loyal fanbase, acknowledging the character's role in shaping her identity. "Hannah Montana made Miley in so many ways," she admitted. She added, "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality." Concluding her speech at the ceremony, Cyrus playfully quoted her alter ego, saying, "To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"