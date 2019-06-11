Mick Jagger: Rolling Stones Frontman Reveals New Health Update After Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is back to moving like his old self after heart surgery. The living legend said he is “feeling pretty good” in his first interview since the operation.

“Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks … This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band,” Jagger told Toronto radio station Q107, reports Rolling Stone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the interview, the 75-year-old singer said the rehearsals for their upcoming North American tour have included some fan-favorite rarities, including the 1976 song “Memory Motel.”

“We’re trying to pick some ones we haven’t done in recent years, stuff we haven’t done before,” Jagger explained. “Most of the time people don’t want too much unusual. People like a little bit unusual. They don’t want 100 percent unusual.”

Jagger said their stadium shows will not be completely devoid of classics though, as he understands many fans still like hearing “Paint It, Black,” “Honky Tonk Women” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” at shows.

“We don’t always necessarily do all of them. We sometimes drop one or two, but there’s maybe ten favorites. I don’t know how people would feel if you didn’t do any of them. I think people would say, ‘Oh, that’s a bit unfortunate, I came to hear this,’” Jagger told the radio station. “We usually have a [fan] vote song. We usually throw a couple different things in. There might be a few.”

Jagger also said he still likes touring, even if he cannot do it as often as he did during his younger days.

In late March, the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing the entire leg of their new North American tour for Jagger’s “medical treatment.” It was later revealed that he needed heart valve surgery.

In April, Jagger confirmed the heart valve surgery was a success. In May, he shared a video on social media, showing off his famous dance moves.

“He went through it very easily,” the Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, 75, told the Toronto Sun of his longtime collaborator’s surgery. “He’s in great shape — rocking. As I say, it seemed to be no problem at all really.”

Richards joked that it was not actually a wake-up call for the other band members.

“I don’t think so,” Richards said with a laugh. “It was just, ‘Oh, Mick will be better.’ We’ll just wait around because there was no doubt that we’d soon pick it up. It just had to be done. So we did it.”

Jagger, Richards, drummer Charlie Watts and bassist Ron Wood will start the North American leg of their No Filter Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21 and 25. The tour is scheduled to continue thought August, ending on Aug. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Photo credit: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images