Police Reveal New Details After Rappers Die in Triple Homicide

The deaths of three Michigan rappers were linked to gang violence, Michigan State Police said last week. Armani Kelly, 28; Dante Wicker, 31; and Montoya Givens, 31, were found dead in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park last month. They were reported missing after their Jan. 21 performance at a Detroit club was canceled.

Michigan State Police provided updates on the case on March 17 as they asked the public for any information they may have related to the triple homicide. Although no suspect is in custody, police believe this was not a random crime. "This homicide was not random and had nothing to do with music or a performance," police said. "This was a gang violence-related incident."

Investigative Update/Public Assistance Request:

Detectives are continuing to investigate the triple homicide in Highland Park that occurred on or before February 2nd. We continue to ask for public assistance with tips on this investigation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bF76rJdzih — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 17, 2023

"There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward," the police said. "Please call 800.Speak.Up if you have information on this case. Together we can bring closure to these families."

Police learned about the men's disappearances from Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp. She posted flyers throughout Lansing, where Kelly grew up, and even tracked his car, she told WXYZ on Jan. 31. Kemp reported her son missing on Jan. 23, Michael McGinnis, commander of major crimes at the Detroit Police Department, previously said, reports CNN. Family members of the other men came forward after their disappearances attracted media attention, McGinnis added.

The bodies were found on Feb. 2 in a Highland Park apartment building, police said. The building was in terrible shape and "rat-infested," which made it difficult to identify the bodies. On Feb. 7, police confirmed the cause of death for all three men was multiple gunshot wounds and they believe it was not a random incident.

Kelly and Wicker were set to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, reports WXYZ. Givens rode with them to support their show, his family said. After the show was canceled, the families suddenly stopped hearing from them. "There's no way he would not call me. There's no way and that's why part of me feels like he is gone, but I don't know if them bodies (found) are theirs," Givens' mother, Catina Fogle, told WXYZ.

Last week, police condemned the apartment building where the bodies were found after WXYZ aired an interview with Kemp, in which she wanted the building torn down. Highland Park police cut power to the building and forced out squatters. It was unclear how long people were taking shelter there, but police said they found about a dozen stoves being used as heat sources. However, officials said they could not tear the building down, and it would be the responsibility of the owners to board it up.