The Who is saying farewell with one final tour of the U.S. and Canada.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced on Thursday that their The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour would kick off this summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tour will act as “the final face-to-face celebration of this timeless connection with North American Who fans, forever appreciative of the band’s ability to dispense with nostalgia and deliver authentic rock moments time and time again,” according to a press release.

“Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts,” said lead vocalist Roger Daltrey, 81, in a statement. “For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever.”

Pete Townshend at the Iconic Images Gallery in London during a special announcement about The Who. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

He went on, “The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion.”

“To me, America has always been great,” Daltrey concluded. “The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend, 79, added in a statement of his own, “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal.”

Townshend continued, “Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans.” While touring was not always “enjoyable” for him, Townshend admitted it was “the best job I could ever have had.”

Pete Townshend, Keith Moon, John Entwistle, and Roger Daltrey of the who (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

“I keep coming back,” concluded Townshend. “Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

Tour tickets go on presale on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general sale starts on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour will kick off on Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Fla. at the Amerant Bank Arena and will run throughout the U.S. and Canada before concluding on Sept. 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

See the full list of tour dates here: