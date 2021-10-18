Rare Michael Jackson Artifact Surfaces, Could Be Yours for a Sizeable Price

Michael Jackson fanatics have the chance to bid on a personal item that he left behind. According to TMZ, the King of Pop’s passport application is up for grabs for a whopping $75,000. It’s A rare piece of Jackon’s history equipped with his signature and personal photo. The item is currently up for sale through Moments In Time.

According to the report, Jackson lost his passport and had to fill out an application for a replacement. It’s unclear how he lost it but getting it replaced immediately was a necessity for the global superstar. The application includes 4 passport photos in Jackson’s application, featuring a long-haired Jackson with a white shirt.

The photos are Polaroids, which were popular in the 1990s and have recently made a comeback. Jackson isn’t smiling in the photos but he does look iconic. The photos could easily be a promotional photo for a project.

Jackson listed “entertainer” as his job on the application. His signature, which is coveted, is quite large. Jackson has great penmanship.

Items previously owned by Jackson have been sold before. In 2020, 70 of Jackson’s treasured bronze sculptures were put up for sale by Live Auctioneers. Many of the items for sale were featured in his famous Santa Barbara ranch and amusement park, Never Land, named after Peter Pan, Jackson’s longtime character idol. Other items for sale included the Jackson 5’s first label contract, which was signed by the family patriarch, Joe Jackson.

Fans could also bid on Jackson’s Military-style Jacket by Tompkins and Bush, a few of his famous Fedora hats, aviator sunglasses, a Bellhop Uniform, a Leather Belt, and other signed items including CDs, Box sets, and Photos. There were also some tour merchandise items, including passes and t-shirts from the Dangerous tour. Fans had one month to bid on the items.

The specific auction came amid Jackson’s estate fighting to protect his legacy amid the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men detail years of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Jackson, beginning when they were young boys. Jackson’s family denies the claims. The late icon also maintained his innocence during his life.