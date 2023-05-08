MGK Disses Jack Harlow in New Song

Machine Gun Kelly is picking another hip-hop fight, it seems, after dissing Jack Harlow in a new song. TMZ was the first to report that MGK dropped a freestyle track, which finds him spitting bars to the beat of Jay-Z's 2001 song "Renegade." At one point, the rapper-turned-pop-punk-rocker takes aim at Harlow, saying, "Make sure there's no confusion. I'm a great white. I can eat their barracuda."

MGK then adds, "I see why they call you Jackman. You jack man's whole swag. Give Drake his flow back man." The diss may be a response to some lines that Harlow delivered in "They Don't Love It," a track from his new album. "The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters," he says in the song. "And hold the comments 'cause I promise you I'm honestly better, than whoever came to your head right then."

Interestingly, the track that MGK raps over, "Renegade," also featured Eminem, who MGK infamously took on in a rap battle back in 2018. The beef reportedly started when Eminem surprise-released the album Kamikaze and took verbal jabs at Kelly on one of the tracks. Among the reasons Eminem set his sights on Kelly were reports that Kelly had called the "Lose Yourself" rapper's daughter Hailie Jade "hot as f—" on Twitter several years ago — though, Eminem later stated that's not entirely why.

"The reason that I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason I dissed him... First he said, 'I'm the greatest rapper alive since my fave rapper banned me from Shade 45 [Eminem's Sirius XM rap channel].' I could give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—in' think about you? Do you know how many f—in' rappers that are better than you? You're not even in the conversation," Eminem confessed in an interview.

After Kamikaze was released and listeners caught wind of Eminem's disses, Kelly fired back with the song "Rap Devil," a spoof of Eminem's "Rap God." Eminem then responded to that by dropping "Killshot," a diss track aimed squarely at MGK. Notably, Business Insider reported that, at the time, "Killshot" had the "biggest debut of a hip-hop song" in the history of YouTube — where it premiered — raking up over 38 million views in just about 24 hours.