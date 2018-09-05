Eminem Takes Shots at President Donald Trump on New Album ‘Kamikaze’

Eminem’s surprise album that released this week features a few choice words for President Donald Trump.

Eminem has gotten mixed results for his last few records, but Thursday afternoon’s Kamikaze got some attention for its harsh political rhetoric at the very least. The rapper turned his infamous foul mouth on the commander-in-chief in a way he has not done since George W. Bush held the office, and he got even more backlash this time around.

“Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / to meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him,” he rapped on “The Ringer. “Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.’”

Eminem was referencing his viral freestyle from last fall, which aired on the BET Awards and then briefly took over YouTube. In it, he eviscerated the president’s policies as well as his performative use of Twitter and rallies. He closed the impromptu song out by “drawing in the sand, a line” for his fans, encouraging those of them who support President Trump to stop listening to his music.

On Kamikaze, he seems to regret this decision.

“That line in the sand, was it even worth it?” he wondered. “Cause the way I see people turning is making it seem worthless / It’s starting to defeat the purpose / I’m watching my fan base shrink to thirds, and / I was just trying to do the right thing, but word.”

In the same song, he pondered how he could have used his platform to start a conversation rather than alienate those fans.

“If I could go back, I’d at least reword it,” he said, “and say I empathize with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted.”

Kamikaze has already taken over the conversation in hip-hop circles online, for better or worse. Many have dragged Eminem, as well as the fans who believe he is the epitome of rap music. Long threads try to indoctrinate his fans into other rappers’ work instead.

President Trump has yet to respond to the new music. On Twitter, he remains concerned with the ongoing Russia investigation as well as conflicting reports about his approval rating.

According to a report by the New York Times, Eminem‘s alleged visit from the Secret Service has not been verified. However, the rapper did come onto the agency’s radar back in 2003 when he was going after President Bush.

“I’d rather see the president dead,” he rapped in an ultimately unfinished song at the time. The Secret Service reportedly chose not to investigate him over the lyric at the time.