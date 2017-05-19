Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Has Some Strong Words About The Band’s Duet With Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performing with Metallica during the 2017 Grammy Awards had a number of people scratching their heads. Then when the performance actually happened, it wasn’t the pairing of the two different styles of music that made the performance less than perfect, it was a horrible series of technical difficulties.

During the beginning of the show, lead singer of Metallica, James Hetfield’s microphone stopped working during the first verse of their popular song “Moth Into Flame.” This could have completely ruined the performance, but, as drummer Lars Ulrich said during an interview about the performance, that it was a “clusterf**k” but in the best possible way.

“I was totally energetic and crazy. It was just energy and excitement and nuttiness, so her being right in my face just added to the whole exhilarating energy that was happening for those few minutes,” Ulrich said. “I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ve gotten 700 texts from people just saying the chaos and tornado-like energy of it really translated well on TV.”

Of course, Metallica and Lady Gaga weren’t the only ones who had a bit of difficulty during their Grammy’s performance. Grammy-winning genius Adele had to restart her emotional tribute to late singer George Michael. She claims she had some vocal issues.

The difference between Adele being able to start her performance over and the idea of Metallica and Gaga stopping their performance due to technical difficulties is a very different matter. For Adele, she knew what was wrong. For Metallica and Gaga, they weren’t sure what the issues were, so they just went on with the show.

Eventually, things got back to normal and the band and Gaga were able to finish their set in a pretty great way. Also, it seems that Gaga was all about maintaining her pop-diva persona on stage, but fell right in line with the hard rock group.

“She’s or to of a metal chick at heart and has a reputation for growing up in the Jersey/New York metal scene and has a reputation of being super easy and cool,” Ulrich said.

Turns out that the band and Gaga has a pretty great chemistry on and off stage. Perhaps we’ll see more collaboration between these two great performers.

