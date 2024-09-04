Metal Musician Peter Kubik Dies by Suicide

Heavy metal musician Peter Kubik, of Austrian black metal band Abigor, has died by suicide, according to a statement from his bandmates.

Heavy metal has lost another amazing talent. Musician Peter Kubik, guitarist and bassist for Austrian black metal band Abigor has passed away. He was 49. According to a statement from the band, Kubrik died by suicide.

"Immortal in his legacy – blood (family), soil (home) and monuments of Black Metal art," the band wrote in a statement on Facebook, adding that he "walked through the gate by his own hand, through his own will." They later explained that there will be "more" information "following during the next days," and asked that fans "keep your respectful distance to the bereaved for now!"

PK 1975 – 2024 immortal in his legacy – blood (family), soil (home) and monuments of Black Metal art. walked through the... Posted by ABIGOR on Monday, September 2, 2024

Kubik formed Abigor with multi-instrumentalist Thomas Tannenberger in 1993. The pair were later joined by vocalist Tharen (Alexander Opitz), who eventually left the band and was replaced by Silenius (Michael Gregor). Metal Injection notes that Kubik played on every Abigor album from their 1994 debut Verwüstung / Invoke the Dark Age through their most recent record, Taphonomia Aeternitatis – Gesänge im Leichenlicht der Welt, released in 2023.

Over on Abigor's Facebook, many fans are sharing memories and memorials of Kubik, with one person writing, "I remember hearing 'Scars in the Landscape of God' for the first time on the Blackend compilation cd, back in the 90's. Took me to other dimensions as a youngster. Thank you for Supreme Immortal Art too, a masterpiece. My sincere condolences. RIP."

"Deepest condolences to his family and thanks for the great art he created," someone else offered, while another fan added, "An amazing musician...such honesty in those recorded emotions. He had it his way. R.I.P."