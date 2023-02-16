Metal Legend Leaves His Band

Original Vio-lence drummer Perry Strickland has left the band. Strickland confirmed his exit on Instagram on Feb. 8, sharing alongside a video of himself playing the drums, "I'll Miss playing these songs," before confirming in the comments section that he left Vio-lence, the thrash metal band formed in 1985 in the San Francisco Bay Area, "about a month ago." Strickland is the third member to exit the band, following the departures of Ray Vegas and Bobby Gustafson, in as many years.

At this time, a reason for Strickland's departure remains unclear. Shortly after Strickland announced his exit, Vio-lence also confirmed the news. The band shared an Instagram post for their upcoming Asian tour dates, which they captioned, "Nobody quit Vio-Lence!!!" When a fan responded, "Perry says different!" Vio-lence said, "like I said nobody QUIT Vio-Lence." Another fan replied, "Well he did," with the band responding, "no he didn't he is no longer in the band." The band didn't offer further comment, but on Strickland's initial post, Gustafon, former Vio-lence guitarist, commented, "Good luck with what ever you do in the future. We had some good times finally."

Strickland announced his departure just ahead of the band's performance at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on Feb. 25. The band is also set to embark on a tour in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand beginning in March. It is unclear who will replace Strickland on the drums.

Vio-Lence was formed in 1985 and helped define the iconic Bay Area sound. The band released three highly influential albums before disbanding in 1993. In the years that followed, they reunited on multiple occasions before officially re-banding in 2019, releasing Let The World Burn, their first new material in 29 years. At the time of the album's release, the band consisted of Gustafson, founding guitarist Phil Demmel, singer Sean Killian, and Strickland, as well as Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers. Gustafon, who joined the band in January 2020 following Vegas' exit, announced his departure from the band last October due to "logistical difficulties that weigh too heavy to function in a productive manner," according to the band.

News of Strickland's exit shocked fans. Commenting on his initial post, one person asked, "dude what the f-??? The band just lost its heart, what the hell is happening over there." Another person commented, "Vio-Lence will never sound the same," with somebody else commenting, "wtf? This a prank? No one can replace your style Perry.. good luck and RIP Vio-Lence." Further information regarding Strickland's exit has not been shared.