Metal Drummer's Hospitalization Leads to Band Backing out of Tour

Louisville, Kentucky-based death metal hardcore crossover band Gates to Hell was forced to back out of their current tour after drummer Jared Barron was hospitalized. The band had been touring with Maggot Stomp label mates Morbid Visionz when Barron suddenly fell ill and couldn't "go 30 minutes without vomiting." After Barron's illness prompted the band to cancel their appearance in Atlanta before finding a replacement for their Jacksonville, Florida show, Gates to Hell informed fans in a March 23 tweet that they would not be continuing the current leg of their tour.



"So, unfortunately our drummer Jared is currently in a hospital in Jacksonville with some health complications and we will be here a few days before he can get out. With that being said we are very sad to have to announce we will no longer be able to finish out the remaining shows that we have booked with [Morbid Visions] over the next week," the band announced, adding that "health is always a top priority and right now Jared is not in any sort of condition to even leave the hospital."

In the days since backing out of the tour, Gates to Hell has kept fans updated on Barron's health, sharing a photo of the drummer in the hospital in a March 24 tweet, which was captioned, "he lives!!!!!!!" Just a day later, the band confirmed that they were still in Jacksonville "while Jared recovers at the hospital. The doctors say he's not in good enough shape to leave." On March 26, the band shared had been "been released from the hospital yall. He has to see more doctors when we get back home though. But we get to head back home." The band made it back home by the following day.



Amid his hospitalization, fans have shared an outpouring of support and well wishes for Barron, one person tweeting, "Hoping for a quick recovery and a safe trip home for y'all." Somebody else added, "Sending him good vibes and I hope he gets well soon."



Gates to Hell has not offered any further update regarding Barron's condition. Despite the health scare, the band is still scheduled to embark on their European tour, confirming on March 27, "we will be on a plane for Europe in 2 weeks," adding in a separate tweet, "can't believe our next show is in Tours, France."