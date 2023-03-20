Boy Band Cancels Reunion Tour

Union J, a U.K. boy band that found fame after auditioning on The X Factor, canceled their 2023 reunion tour with little notice for fans. Their fans learned the news when their tickets were suddenly refunded. Singers JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley, George Shelley, and Josh Cuthbert later addressed fans on Instagram, claiming they were told to stay quiet about the cancelations.

"Hi everyone! We just want you to know we're beyond gutted that the tour has been canceled," the quartet wrote in an Instagram Story post Sunday. They claimed they were "strongly advised" against speaking out, and they now know that was not the "Best decision or advice." They went on to apologize to fans.

"We are really sorry for any upset that has been caused," the statement continued. "We will bring you more news as soon as we can. We really do love and appreciate our fans more than anything and playing live for you is what we live for. Once again, a million apologies, this has been a tough weekend for us all as well as for you guys." They ended the statement by promising to "make it up" to fans soon.

Fans learned the tour was not happening when one complained on social media that their ticket to see them at Liverpool Empire Theatre was refunded. "Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the promoters of the show have taken the difficult decision to cancel the performance that was due to take place on 03 June 2023," the email reportedly read, reports The Sun. "We understand the disappointment this will cause and apologize for any inconvenience."

Fans were furious because there were no hints that the tour wasn't happening. The reunion tour was announced in December and included just five tour dates between May 26 and June 3. They planned to play in Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Liverpool. The group suddenly stop posting on Instagram on Feb. 24.

Union J was formed in 2011 and was originally named "Triple J." In 2012, they auditioned for The X Factor but struggled until Shelley joined them and the group was renamed. They finished in fourth place in the series. After releasing a few albums together, they disbanded in 2019. Union J reunited in 2022 to celebrate their 10th anniversary and released a new studio album, Ten. Their hit singles include "Carry You," "Beautiful Life," "Tonight (We Live Forever)," and "You Got It All."