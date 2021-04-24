Metal Bassist Dies After Homebuilt Plane Crashes

✖

Lars Ranzenberger — better known as Lars Ratz, the former bassist of German metal band Metalium — passed away on Sunday, April 18 in an aircraft accident. According to a report by LoudWire, Ranzenberger had built a small airplane himself and was attempting to pilot it himself when he died. He was 53 years old.

Ranzenberger's career performing music around the world led him to found his lighting design company, MallorcaLED, which led him deeper into tinkering hobbies including ultralight aircraft. He was in his adopted home of Mallorca, Spain piloting one such a homebuilt plane last weekend when he crashed. Emergency services reportedly responded to the crash but were unable to save Ranzenberger. A Spanish newspaper noted that he crashed in front of a restaurant, indicating that he had gone beyond his own property.

"A 53-year-old man died Sunday morning after crashing with an ultralight aircraft in Vilafranca," the Diario de Mallorca report read. "The fatal accident occurred in front of the El Cruce restaurant. The Civil Guard is investigating the cause of the accident. The deceased has been identified as Lars Ranzenberger, an experienced German pilot living in Mallorca."

As the news spread, some of the most prominent names in heavy metal music posted eulogies and tributes for Ranzenberger on social media. Melatium guitarist and Chris Caffery even revealed that he, Ranzenberger and some other former members of the band were exploring the possibility of a reunion before this tragic accident.

"I am shocked and saddened to have just received the very sad news that Lars Ratz has died today in a small plane crash," he wrote. "That first Metalium record was a very huge part of my musical and personal past. Although the situation wasn't always perfect, Lars believed in me and was so proud that he had me there to be a part of that first album's creation and the very first shows."

"A few days ago on the phone we said, let's call again on the weekend if we have more time," added Metalium lead vocalist Henning Basse. "We experienced so much together, cried, laughed... you were always a support, you always saw the positive and you were a fighter. I owe you a lot — if I had a wish, I would have made our reunion with you. My thoughts are with you and your family... I'm completely in shock... see you. R.I.P. my Lars."