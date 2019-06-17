Spice Girls: Geri Halliwell Apologizes to Fans for Leaving Group Over 20 Years Ago

The Spice Girls‘ short U.K. and Ireland reunion tour ended Saturday night at London’s Wembley Stadium with an emotional moment from “Ginger Spice” Geri Halliwell Horner apologized for leaving the group in 1998 to start a solo career.

Before the group sang “Goodbye,” the 1998 single that did not feature Horner, she apologized for being a “brat.”

“It suddenly occurred to me this afternoon, I need to say something I should have said a long time ago: I’m sorry,” Horner told fans and her bandmates, reports BBC journalist Mark Savage. “I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat. It is so good to be back with the girls that I love.”

Horner left the group in 1998, before the Spice Girls recorded “Goodbye” and their 2000 album Forever. In 1999, Horner released her first album, Schizophonic, which featured the hits “Mi Chico Larino,” “Lift Me Up,” “Bag It Up” and “Look at Me.” She released other solo albums in 2001 and 2005, but returned to the Spice Girls for their 2007-2008 reunion tour.

The singer’s apology was not the first time her departure from the group was mentioned. During their May 29 show at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Mel B took a fun jab at her bandmate, since the show marked the exact 20th anniversary of Horner’s departure. It also happened to be Mel B’s birthday.

“You better not leave tonight you f—ing b—,” Mel B reportedly joked as staff brought a large birthday cake to the stage.

The Spice Girls’ summer tour only included 13 shows, starting with a stop in Dublin on May 24. Other cities on the trip included Cardiff, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol. There is no news of the tour continuing outside the U.K. and Ireland.

The tour included Mel B, Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm. Victoria Beckham sat out of the tour because of other commitments, like joining husband David Beckham on a trip to Miami before his new MLS team Inter Miami CF plays its first season.

Although Posh Spice was not on the tour, there were no hard feelings and Beckham wished them luck. She has not performed with them since the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012,” Beckham wrote on Instagram when the tour was announced earlier this year. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

