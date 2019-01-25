Victoria Beckham Hints at On-Stage Appearance During ‘Spice Girls’ Reunion Tour

Victoria Beckham isn’t ruling out returning to the stage during the Spice Girls reunion tour.

After repeatedly claiming that she had no intention of stepping back into her iconic role of Posh Spice, the former ’90s girl band member seemed to have switched tunes when appearing on a Thursday segment of Good Morning America.

In between talk of her newly launched sportswear collection with Reebok, she couldn’t help but switch the topic to the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour, which will see Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Mel C), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) embarking on a multi-show tour across the U.K.

“I’ll always be a Spice Girl,” she said. “And I’m so proud of everything I achieved. I’m proud of them. It’s gonna be the best show. I can’t wait to take my kids and see it. But, you know, with my business now, I just wouldn’t be able to do it… but I wish them so much luck and love and it’s going to be great and, in spirit, I will absolutely be there with them.”

While Posh Spice may be busy with other business endeavors, she couldn’t entirely rule out a potential return to the stage to help spice up the lives of audience members.

“Well, I mean, I don’t know. Let’s see,” she said when co-host Michael Strahan asked her if she is tempted to take the stage once more.

“With the Spice Girls it was just great to travel the world, be with my best friends, have fun, you know, really spread the girl power message,” she continued. “And for me now it’s still about that. But now it’s about empowering women through fashion.”

The ’90s British pop group first announced in November that they were headed back to their double decker bus for a reunion tour, though to fans’ disappointment, Posh Spice would not have any involvement in it.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” Beckham wrote following the announcement. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.”

Beckham has continued to state in the months since that she would not being joining her former girl group, despite stating that there “will be a part of me that feels a bit left out” and that “a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.”

All five members of the group last performed together at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.