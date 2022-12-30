Mel B's Lookalike Daughter Recreates Iconic Spice Girls Look From the '90s

Melanie "Mel B" Brown's daughter, Phoenix, has become a Spice Girl. Mel B's oldest child, 23, recreated three of her mom, Scary Spice's iconic looks from her Spice Girls heydey with a photoshoot on Instagram. One of her outfits drew inspiration from the group's 1996 "Say You'll Be There" video, which depicted Phoenix striding a few powerful poses in a desert scene with a leopard-print bustier, black mini skirt, combat boots, and silver jewelry. Taking inspiration from the cover art for the pop group's 1997 album, Spice Up Your Life, her second outfit consists of a patchwork bra top and baggy pants. Phoenix's final outfit dupe is a metallic gold two-piece set with matching arm cuffs and space buns taken from the 1997 Spice World movie poster. She also documented transformation on TikTok, with Phoenix writing, "recreating my mum's iconic outfits from the '90s." Fans reminisced about Scary Spice and Phoenix in the comment section, astonished at the similarities.

It is Mel B's hope, too, that the Spice Girls will be back in the new year. The Masked Singer Australia judge revealed in September 2021 that she's "always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," which she hinted may happen as early as 2023. "And we were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans, like AWOL," she explained last year on BBC Channel 4's talk show Steph's Packed Lunch. Mel B added, "But I think we're hopefully on the same page together — they're gonna kill me for saying this — but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023." Last year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, known as Sporty Spice, 47, said that she's "constantly" in touch with former Spice Girls members Mel B, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Emma Bunton about getting the group back together for another reunion tour. "I really hope so," Mel C told guest host Howie Mandel.

"We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time. But we've got to come back. Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing," she said. Following the success of their 13-date U.K. tour in 2019, Mel C previously told PEOPLE she wants a second tour to happen and hopes Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) will join them. "At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," she said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in October 2021. However, the group did release new and expanded versions of Spiceworld in November to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the album. "The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us," a statement from the Spice Girls said. "We'd just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."