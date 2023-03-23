Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Tropical Instagram Return With Natural Look Reveal

Megan Thee Stallion has been MIA from social media amid her controversial shooting trial against her former friend, Tory Lanez. Lanez was convicted of all six counts in the July 2021 shooting case of the Houston-born rapper. He pleaded not guilty, but a jury determined otherwise. Lanez plans to appeal, but he faces more than 20 years in prison. The case sparked intense debates across social media, igniting Megan vs Tory debates. The "Body" rapper was vilified online and in the media over not coming forward about her past sexual relationship with Lanez, and whether or not she agitated the argument that prompted the gun shots. During the trial, an emotional Megan detail suicide ideation, depression, embarrassment, and overall hurt over the way she was discussed publicaly and made to be anything but the victim. She took a social media hiatus, but returned in a major way.

The Grammy-winner returned after four months off from social media on March 15. In various photos, she donned sultry swimsuits during a tropical vacation showing off her curves. Fans were more impressed by her natural curly tresses. Several of her social media followers, including celebrities, showed their admiration for her in the comment section. Chlöe wrote: "youre so damn pretty meg." Demi Lovato added, "Gorgeous!" Zendaya added a heart-eye emoji, and Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry commented on the post with two red heart emojis.

Despite the drama that came with the case against Lanez, Megan has been killing the game. She made the cover of Forbes last winter as a part of the 30 under 30 richest rappers. The 27-year-old "Savage" rapper also hosted Saturday Night Live last winter on the heels of the Forbes win.

Per Forbes analysis, Megan earned some $13 million in 2022 from a combination of royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merchandise. It's a major transformation from her earning a mere $500 a show in 2019 to now.

Regarding when she'll rest, she told the publication: "I'll take a break when I'm dead," she says. "I'm trying to really build something." She adds, "When I start sitting, I feel like I'm not doing enough or I'm giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me."