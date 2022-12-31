Tory Lanez Jail Phone Call Leaks, Seems to Implicate Rapper in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. While he sits in prison and awaits sentencing, audio from a call he made from prison after the shooting in which he spoke to Stallion's then-best friend, Kelsey Harris, has been released. Harris took the stand and was grilled on her initial and follow-up statements made to investigators in the case, but once on the stand, her version of events differed greatly. Still, a jury found Lanez guilty of all charges, and he faces up to 22 years in prison, plus possible deportation to his native country Canada. The leaked audio of Harris and Lanez's jailhouse call was reportedly played in court after Harris plead the fifth on the stand and caught a sudden case of amnesia regarding what she previously said took place. But Lanez's apology to Harris and Stallion in the call prove that something definitely happened.

"Bruh, I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so f*ckin' drunk that I ain't even know what the f*ck was going on," he tells Harris in the audio, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. "I ain't even know what the f*ck was goin' on, like, deadass. I ain't never do some shit like that. I just… so f*ckin' drunk, n*gga, I didn't even understand what the fuck was going on. Regardless, though, that's not gonna make anything right, and it's not gonna make my actions right. I'm just deeply sorry, bruh. I never even move like that. I never move like that at all. For real, for real, dawg."

He continued: "A whole lot, bruh. I feel crazy, but what happened already; I can't take it back. I'm just telling y'all I'm sorry, bruh. I think we were just too drunk. When I got to the house, off top … they gave me like five shots, like off the door, you feel me? So I was outta there. … I don't even remember what we was even arguing about."

After he asks Harris to contact his security on his behalf in order to get bailed out, he apologizes again. "Regardless, if I get out of here today or not bro, I just want to let y'all know I'm sorry. I'd never did that shit if I wasn't that drunk, you feel me?" he says.