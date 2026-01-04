Matchbox Twenty Announces ‘Devastating’ Loss: RIP Michael Lippman

Matchbox Twenty is mourning the loss of their manager, Michael Lippman.

The Grammy-nominated rock band shared the “devastating” loss of their “father, mentor, defender, guide, teacher, and dear dear friend” on X on New Year’s Day.

“Michael was as much a member of matchbox as any of us,” they wrote. “Without him, none of this happened. He loved us and we him. A giant who we never could imagine wouldn’t walk this earth. He will be missed greatly. Every day. Our deepest sympathies are with Nancy, Nick and Josh and their families.”

(Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

Rolling Stone confirmed that Lippman, who also represented David Bowie, Melissa Manchester, and George Michael, died at his home on Monday. He was 79 years old. His family, including his wife of 57 years, Nancy, and his two sons, Nick and Josh, gathered at his longtime residence in Santa Ynez, California to say goodbye on Dec. 29. As of now, a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“Dad was a relentless advocate for his clients, his friends, and his family,” said Josh. “He was the person you wanted in your corner in any situation. He transitioned from bulldog to effortless charmer on a dime, often multiple times in a conversation, and never met a challenge he couldn’t solve.”

Michael Lippman, Tommy Mottola, George Michael & Rob Kahane (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

“Michael was my mentor and the greatest teacher,” added Nick. “For over 20 years, we traveled the world and shared a bond that grew deeper with time. We spoke every day and often finished each other’s sentences. Our relationship was shaped by the work we did side by side, and a bond of love, trust, and mutual respect.”

Lippman, who grew up in Rochester, New York, started his career working for lawyer Marvin Mitchelson, which led to a role in the soundtracks department at Columbia Pictures. In the mid-‘70s, he ran West Coast operations for Arista Records and worked under mentor Clive Davis. From 1971 to 1975, Lippman managed Bowie, who lived at his home at one point. While at Arista, Lippman worked closely with Manchester, taking credit for forcing the Oscars to allow her to sing two Best Song-nominated numbers at the 1980 Academy Awards.

In 1980, he managed producer Ron Nevison, later taking on Elton John’s writing collaborator, Bernie Taupin. The professional partnership lasted for 37 years. Throughout his career, Lippman saw the advent of about 360 deals. Beginning in 2004, Lippman worked with his son, Nick, in an official partnership under the name Lippman Entertainment.

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas paid tribute to the late manager on Instagram, saying Lippman was “as much of a father to me as he was a manager. He was the most influential figure in my life, next to my wife, by far. When I scroll through pictures of my last 30 years I see nothing but these incredible moments that would never have happened if he hadn’t come into my life. He was loved by industry titans, musical icons and supermodels.”

“To all of us who knew him his unbelievable career achievements were the least notable things about him,” he continued. “He was ten feet tall and fought as hard as he loved. We had epic fights and tearful make ups. He was quick to laugh, quick to yell and quick to cry. He was an ACTUAL rock star. He was an ACTUAL rodeo star. Most of all, he opened up his family to me and Mari and they are now our family and that was his greatest gift to us. I love you, Papa. Thank you for everything.”