‘Angered, Frustrated and Shocked’: Grammy-Nominated Rock Band Cancels Concert in Major City

Why didn’t a Berlin concert venue properly prepare to host Queens of the Stone Age for their latest concert stop? Sounds like “No One Knows.”

The nine-time Grammy-nominated rock band was set to stop in Germany’s capital as part of the European leg of their Catacombs Tour. But the concert venue was unprepared the day before, and so the band couldn’t play the show, according to an Instagram post on the band’s page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The concert organizer failed to tell us that Theater Des Westens was unable to put on The Catacombs show as intended,” the post said. “We were surprised by this news at such a late stage making it impossible to relocate the show. Therefore, it is with extreme disappointment that we announce ‘The Catacombs Tour’ performance planned for 23 October has been cancelled.”

The post continued by saying the band was “angered, frustrated, and shocked by the decisions made” by the event’s organizers, writing that “The disrespect shown towards you and your valuable time and money that resulted in this action is inexcusable.”

All ticket holders who purchased from the band’s official website were refunded automatically.

Despite the setback, the band isn’t slowing down anytime soon with their live performances. Next summer, they’re supporting System of a Down at their London shows and then opening for the Foo Fighters during the band’s Asking For A Friend Stadium Tour in August.