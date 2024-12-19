Mariah Carey Signs Rihanna’s Breast During Christmas Concert

Christmas came early for Rihanna at a recent Mariah Carey concert. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer performed the last performance of her annual holiday concert at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Brooklyn. Rihanna was in attendance and got the surprise of her lifetime when Carey signed the Savage Fenty founder’s breast.

“Mariah Carey is signing my tit,” Rihanna, 36. The Rihanna run-in came during the greatest hits portion of the show where Carey performs hits like “Emotions,” “Hero” and “Fantasy.” At one point, she led the crowd in a sing-along to “Always Be My Baby.” Carey, who returned to the stage after canceling several shows amid battling the flu, left the stage and mingled with fans on the floor, taking selfies and chatting.

Unfortunately, other fans, famous and non-famous, didn’t get the same treatment as she was unable to make certain performances while she focused on rest. Carey announced that she’d been forced to cancel three shows in Pittsburgh, Newark, N.J., and Belmont, N.Y. due to the flu.

“Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much,” Carey wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 11.

Two days later, Carey was forced to cancel two additional shows. “Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday,” she added on X. It doesn’t appear she rescheduled those dates.