Madonna Climbs on Jimmy Fallon’s Desk and Flashes ‘Tonight Show’ Audience

Madonna is making headlines once again after a wild appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. While promoting her Paramount+ concert documentary, Madame X, Madonna climbed on host Jimmy Fallon’s desk and shockingly flashing the audience in a moment that is quickly taking over the internet.

The 63-year-old spoke about “disturbing the peace” as an artist, telling Fallon she was inspired by writer James Baldwin, who said that artists “are here to disturb the peace.” She continued, “And I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon, but, people’s peace while they watch the show. But I mean that in the best way.”

When Fallon said Madonna always gets in “good trouble,” Madonna, wearing a black minidress, pushed aside the items on Fallon’s desk and laid on it with a leg hanging over the front side. A flustered Fallon said that he didn’t know what to do and attempted to cover her backside with his suit jacket. “Madonna! Stop, stop, stop, stop. Stop it! Oh my heavens,” he exclaimed as the in-studio audience cheered. “Stop it. Stop it. I don’t know what to do. Stop it right now.”

Eventually, Madonna got up and said, “Nobody’s going to see anything, my god!” before lifting up her skirt to flash her black underwear, much to the audience’s delight. “Life is not just about interviewing kiddies,” she told Fallon, “OK? Don’t you want to talk to an adult?” Another interesting moment during the interview included Fallon asking if Madonna smokes or vapes and her replying, “I like … opiates.”

She also chatted about her work as an actress and about film roles she turned down in the past. Noting that she passed on a role in The Matrix, she said, “Can you believe that? That’s like one of Thebes movies ever made.” She added that “a teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

Madonna also confirmed that she similarly missed out on playing Catwoman in Batwoman Returns as well as a leading role in Showgirls — though she only regrets the former. “I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce. Showgirls? No.”