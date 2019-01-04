Madonna Addresses Speculation Over Butt Implants After New Photos Surface

Madonna gave a surprise performance at New York’s Stonewall Inn to ring in the New Year, but after photos from the performance surfaced, fans started speculating she got butt implants. The pop icon quickly responded, telling everyone she has “free agency” over her body.

Photos from her performance at the LGBTQ landmark in New York City appear to show the 60-year-old Madonna with an enhanced derriere. Rather than let the speculation continue, she posted a response on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of herself eating a candy cane.

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval,” she wrote, referencing her movie Desperately Seeking Susan. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019… Its Going to Be an amazing Year!!”

She added the hashtags “freedom,” “respect,” “no fear” and “no discrimination.”

During her Stonewall performance, Madonna was only accompanied by her 13-year-old son David Banda on guitar as she sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Like a Prayer.” She also delivered a message of hope for the new year.

“If we truly took the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color and we all need to love and be loved,” Madonna told the shocked audience, reports USA Today. “Let’s remember who and what we are fighting for – ourselves, for each other.”

The “Material Girl” added, “Let’s take a minute to reflect on how we can bring more love and peace into 2019, let’s look at how we can bring random acts of kindness. Maybe we can find an opening to bring the light in. Are you ready to do that?”

Madonna previously visited the Stonewall Inn in early December when she was named a “Stonewall Ambassador.”

“We’ve Come A Long Way Baby,” Madonna tweeted on Dec. 11, alongside a photo of herself at the landmark’s “This is a Raided Premises” sign.

Madonna has had countless controversies during her three-decade career, but now she uses her Instagram page to respond to critics. In August, she responded to those who felt her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards was inappropriate, since she hardly mentioned the Queen of Soul during a long speech about her own career.

“Just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way,” Madonna wrote on Aug. 21. “I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”

