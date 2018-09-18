Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Eminem During Concert

Machine Gun Kelly has hit back at Eminem during a concert after the rapper released a diss track about him.

According to TMZ, Kelly donned a shirt with the single’s logo — a drawing of himself with a target around it — and proudly boasted “F— Marshall Mathers.”

He reportedly opened the set with his own diss track, “Rap Devil,” which he previously released in response to Eminem calling him out on the Detroit rapper’s new album Kamikaze.

Machine Gun Kelly Disses @Eminem On Stage pic.twitter.com/SFv730QCRn — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) September 17, 2018

A number of hip-hop fans have since commented on the escalating beef between the two, as well as on Kelly’s newest response, and based on social media posts, it seems like the majority of fans may be siding with Eminem on this one.

Hes gonnna spend the rest of his career dissing eminem and Em wont reply or pay attention to him again unless Eminem is dissing someone else and has to bring up what hes done in the past 😂😂😂 — Tim Duncgah (@DitoDaGodsan) September 17, 2018

“Oh s—, he just proved that he can’t rap again ?! – might as well have lip synced. It’s okay to try MGK,” one person tweeted, “just leave it to the real rappers bud.”

Compare killshot n this, he’s been slaughtered, n the fact he gets on stage and lip syncs his song? Pffft how can you even compare the 2 😭😂 — Stan Alexander (@alexanderd3004) September 17, 2018

“Before coming at anyone with a diss track, you have to at least write it. If you didn’t write it then it’s void plus basic ass barz aren’t going to do it,” someone else wrote, citing the fact that Kelly’s “Rap Devil” lists a second writer in addition to himself.

Interestingly, that other writer is a producer known as Ronny J (real name Ronald Oneil Spence Jr.), and he also produced two tracks on Eminem’s Kamikaze.

I remember when rappers had beef and they performed on the stage without lip synching or rapping over the track. It was the instrumental. Smh mgk taking L’s all day — MALICE INTENT (@malachibstrong) September 17, 2018

Some pointed out that it appeared to them as if Kelly was lip-syncing to the track, as one person summed up, “he’s not even rapping to his own track? It’s playing in the background…”

Either way he hasn’t gained my respect. In my opinion the ONLY Next Gen Em out there is NF. And he’s not even tryna battle or rushing to fame. He just lays his soul out in his music. Idk why I think Em went soft on MGK. He better be careful he doesn’t awaken da real slim shady fr — Ms ChuffBerry (@KayTooAwesome) September 17, 2018

At this time, Eminem does not appear to have responded to Kelly’s concert call-out.