Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Eminem During Concert

Machine Gun Kelly has hit back at Eminem during a concert after the rapper released a diss track about him.

According to TMZ, Kelly donned a shirt with the single’s logo — a drawing of himself with a target around it — and proudly boasted “F— Marshall Mathers.”

He reportedly opened the set with his own diss track, “Rap Devil,” which he previously released in response to Eminem calling him out on the Detroit rapper’s new album Kamikaze.

A number of hip-hop fans have since commented on the escalating beef between the two, as well as on Kelly’s newest response, and based on social media posts, it seems like the majority of fans may be siding with Eminem on this one.

“Oh s—, he just proved that he can’t rap again ?! – might as well have lip synced. It’s okay to try MGK,” one person tweeted, “just leave it to the real rappers bud.”

“Before coming at anyone with a diss track, you have to at least write it. If you didn’t write it then it’s void plus basic ass barz aren’t going to do it,” someone else wrote, citing the fact that Kelly’s “Rap Devil” lists a second writer in addition to himself.

Interestingly, that other writer is a producer known as Ronny J (real name Ronald Oneil Spence Jr.), and he also produced two tracks on Eminem’s Kamikaze.

Some pointed out that it appeared to them as if Kelly was lip-syncing to the track, as one person summed up, “he’s not even rapping to his own track? It’s playing in the background…”

At this time, Eminem does not appear to have responded to Kelly’s concert call-out.

