Mac Miller Reportedly Dead for Hours Before His Body Was Discovered

Mac Miller reportedly passed away hours before he was found at his home and pronounced dead by first responders on the scene.

The rapper was found at his San Fernando Valley home Friday of an apparent overdose. Nearly a week since his unexpected death, TMZ posted a report claiming law enforcement sources said Miller had been dead for a long time before he was found.

According to previous reports, Miller spent the night prior to his death surrounded by friends, watching football and making music on Instagram Live while interacting with fans.

The coroner’s office completed an autopsy on the rapper’s body but could not determine the cause of death, pending results of a toxicology report which could come in the next few weeks.

Miller’s body was released to his family on Saturday afternoon and transported to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. According to a previous TMZ report, the family will hold a Jewish service in his honor sometime this week. Fans of the rapper held a public vigil for him Tuesday at Blue Slide Park.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” a statement by Miller’s family read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Since news of the rapper’s death first broke, musicians have taken to social media and paid tribute to Miller during performances.

Drake dedicated his Saturday night concert in Boston to the late rapper.

“Tonight, I wanna dedicate this show to my late friend Mac Miller, who was always a kind man to me through this whole journey,” he said.

Rapper G-Eazy also dedicated his performance last Friday to Miller, performing an emotional rendition of “Everything Will be OK” during the show in Tampa.

“I swear, life is so f—ing fragile,” he told the crowd during his set. “Appreciate the moment. Be present in it. Tell people you love you care about them.”

The performer also posted an emotional tribute to Miller on Instagram, expressing his heart break for his friend’s passing.

“Completely devastated and heart broken I’m at a loss for words mac you were like a brother to me and were there for me in the hardest of times, especially this summer,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two of them. “I can’t believe this is real. Please tell your friends and the people you care about you love them life is so f—ing fragile.

“You will be missed and your music will live on forever through the millions of people you touched. Thank you for all you gave us, love you bro.”