Mac Miller Discussed What He Wanted to Be Buried With in 2014 Song

Mac Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces is known for its dark and personal lyrics. In one track, the later rapper revealed what he wanted to be buried with.

In the track “San Francisco,” Miller raps about the dangers of a “rapper terrorist” putting “hard drugs inside of all your baby carriages.” In one line, he says he wants to be buried with a novel and a chariot in his coffin.

“Rapper terrorist, rarer than good parents is. Putting hard drugs inside of all your baby carriages. Arrogance, throwing cherry bombs where the sheriff lives. Just because that s–’s hilarious,” Miller raps. “And I inherited the thirst for self-destruction and I’m scared of it. I wanna be buried with a novel and a chariot. I’m a bigger illusion than good marriages or what it means to be American.”

Later on in the track, Miller raps about taking acid in San Francisco.

In an interview with Billboard the year after Faces was released, Miller admitted that the mixtape was recorded during a dark period in his life, when he was doing “a lot of drugs.”

“It just eats at your mind, doing drugs every single day, every second. It’s rough on your body,” Miller told the magazine. “That was the plan with Faces: [Closing song] ‘Grand Finale’ was supposed to be the last song I made on earth. I don’t feel that way as much anymore.”

Miller also said he was “definitely way healthier,” compared to the Faces period.

“I still smoke cigarettes,” Miller told Billboard. “I’m not completely sober, but I’m way better than I was at that point. I was afraid of what my life had become. But once you just breathe and relax, you come to terms with it. This is my life, I enjoy it, and it’s OK that I enjoy it. It’s OK that I’m young and rich. Let’s have fun.”

Miller said he liked Faces “because it’s so raw,” but “every single song is about coke, drugs.”

Throughout his career, Miller often talked about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, which continued in the months before his death. In May, after he broke up with singer Ariana Grande, he was charged with a DUI and hit and run after crashing his SUV. In July, he released a video for the track “Self Care,” in which he was seen smoking a cigarette in a cramped coffin underground.

“I been reading them signs. I been losing my mind,” Miller raps in the track, before referencing the DUI. “It must be nice above the lights / And what a lovely life that I made, yeah. I know that feeling like it’s in my family tree, yeah. That Mercedes drove me crazy, I was speeding. Somebody save me from myself, yeah,” he raps.

At the end of the video, he gets out of the coffin and appears confident that his life is changing.

“I didn’t know, hey. What I was missing. Now I see a little different,” he raps. “I was think too much, got stuck in oblivion, yeah, yeah… I got all the time in the world, so for now I’m just chilling. Plus I know it’s a beautiful feeling in oblivion, yeah, yeah.”

Miller was found dead in his California home on Friday afternoon from an apparent drug overdose. On Saturday, law enforcement sources told TMZ they only found a small amount of white powder during a search of Miller’s home, leading them to believe his friends disposed of evidence of drug use before police arrived.

The rapper’s official cause of death will be determined after the Los Angeles County Coroner finishes toxicology tests.