Mac Miller Mourned by ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi: ‘Rest Well’

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi paid tribute to Mac Miller, who died Friday from an apparent overdose. Miller was 26 years old.

“Too young man, too YOUNG! ALL Strength & Prayers to those who loved him,” Rossi wrote. “ALL Power & Serenity to those battling that same monster. Rest well.”

Kristen Renton, who also appeared on Sons of Anarchy, added, “Heartbreaking- this disease does not discriminate. Hopefully now his soul is at peace. RIP.”

Miller was found dead at his home in the San Fernando Valley, California. A male friend reportedly called 911, and he was declared deceased at the scene.

Miller struggled with substance abuse, which reportedly played a role in his high-profile break-up with singer Ariana Grande. After their break-up, Miller was charged with a DUI and hit and run in May after crashing his G-Wagon. He left the scene, but confessed at home, according to police.

The rapper, whose singles included “My Favorite Part” and “Goosebumpz,” has often discussed his struggles with drugs. His 2014 mixtape Faces includes references to hard drugs and early death.

“I used to rap super openly about really dark s– because that’s what I was experiencing at the time,” Miller told Vulture in an interview published Thursday. “That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

Miller also said he felt the pressure early in his career as someone who gained fame in his teens.

“A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived. And that creates pressure,” Miller told Vulture. “It’s annoying to be out and have someone come up to me and think they know. They’re like ‘Yo, man, are you okay?’ I’m like ‘Yeah, I’m f– at the grocery store.’ You know? It’s the job. This is what I signed up for. So, you just have to not. You have to have your own reality and that has to be the driving force of your life. Do I wish that every single thing I did when I was 19 wasn’t a discussion? Sure.”

