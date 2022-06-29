Ludacris' Longtime Manager, Chaka Zulu, Shot in Atlanta

Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of Fast & Furious star Ludacris and a respected music executive was shot on June 26 in Atlanta. Atlanta police confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that officers responded to a report of multiple people shot that evening. Officers located three adult males with gunshot wounds, one of which was Zulu. All victims were transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, one man was later pronounced dead. Police have yet to respond to confirm Zulu's condition. Homicide investigators are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made, nor a motive revealed.

WSB-TV's Michael Seiden reportedly received a comment from Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who stated, "We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time." The incident is believed to have occurred in the parking lot outside APT 4B restaurant, owned by Zulu, Variety reports. Several celebrities have sent well wishes to Zulu for a speedy recovery.

In Jan. 2022, the Atlanta Hawks honored Zulu for his community service, praising him for being a positive leader in metro Atlanta. There are 12 Forever 404 honorees throughout the season. Per The Hawks, Zulu's advocacy for mentorship and service to young artists made him a candidate for the award.

"It is an honor to serve and be appreciated by the city of Atlanta, that has given me so much," Zulu said of the award, per FOX Atlanta. "With such a rich history of men and women who have been celebrated and truly embody the spirit of the community being more important than the individual. My family and I Thank You for this honor!"

Outside of Ludacris, Zulu has worked with other artists including Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major. He is also a music producer.