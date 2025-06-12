‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Addresses Marriage Problems Amidst Divorce: ‘People Would Cry if They Knew the Truth’

Remy Ma and Papoose have different perspectives about what caused the demise of their marriage. As their divorce lingers, the two are currently in relationships with other people, and they’ve slung accusations of cheating, manipulation, and abuse one another’s way.

Amid their divorce, Papoose’s new girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields, has been in an on against off again war of words online with Remy. The boxer has come up against harsh criticism for being public with Papoose as he’s still legally married.

Reflecting on the end of her marriage, the Bronx rapper took to Instagram Live to speak candidly about the emotional woes that led to the decision to walk away and how she’s felt since. “I’ve never breathed so freely,” Remy admitted, according to VIBE. “I couldn’t take it anymore. I said, ‘Hey, this isn’t what it is. You can’t keep doing this.’”

She says if people were aware of the complexities that occurred in their marriage, they’d be quiet. “People would cry if they knew the truth. I feel sorry for ol’ girl (Shields). I feel sorry for her because I know the circles that’s being ran and wrapped around over there. I would cry. I feel bad.”

She also addressed her own critics. “How am I going out sad? Because I’m not sitting here telling you everything that happened in a marriage?” she said of the online drama. “If you’ve never been married, you wouldn’t understand the bond that’s supposed to be between two people. You wouldn’t understand that.”

Remy and Papoose wed in 2008 while she was incarcerated. They welcomed their only child together, a daughter, in 2018. They split sometime in the past two years. Remy is currently dating battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain.

The feud between Remy and Shields was reignited after Shields appeared on The Breakfast Club and claimed Remy was emotional over Papoose moving on. She says they quietly began dating in August 2024 amid Remy and Papoose’s split.