Lizzo’s Latest ‘Thankful’ Tweet Brings in Intense Reactions, Fans Chime in

Unsurprisingly, Lizzo is probably feeling “Good as Hell” for her success in 2019. In one of her latest tweets, Lizzo showcased exactly how successful she’s been by posting a photo of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and it just so happened to include a track from the charismatic singer.

On Dec. 9, Lizzo retweeted a message from Billboard, in which they detailed the top ten songs on their Hot 100 list for Dec. 14. The list was comprised of classic Christmas songs like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and current favorites like Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.” Of course, one of Lizzo’s popular songs, “Good as Hell,” also found itself on the list ranking in at number six.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thankful,” Lizzo captioned her post, alongside prayer hands and star emojis, keeping her message short and sweet.

Thankful 🙏🏾✨ https://t.co/gPnoQDlwGU — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 10, 2019

While having a song in the top ten of Billboard’s Hot 100 is a big accomplishment, some Twitter users couldn’t help but rain on Lizzo’s parade.

“still flopping after all that promo,” one Twitter user wrote. Given Lizzo’s continued success over the past year, it’s safe to say that her music is far from “flopping.”

“Good as hell is over,” another user commented, clearly not a huge fan of the single.

“Dont matter,” yet another user wrote. They continued to write a critical message about Lizzo’s recent appearance at a Lakers game, during which she wore a pretty revealing outfit. “And I say this as It has nothing to do with who you are. I had never heard of you.”

Naturally, there were also those who responded to Lizzo’s tweet with a healthy dose of positivity.

“Congratulations on all of your success!” one fan wrote. They continued to urge Lizzo to ignore the haters so that she can continue to focus on that success. “And to all the haters. Let em hate, that’s their problem. May God continue to bless you!”

so proud of you 🖤 — bea | 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊 (@loxspinosa) December 10, 2019

Many fans also responded to say that the chart success is exactly what the singer deserves.

Days before her tweet about the Billboard charts, Lizzo showed off some of her impressive Spotify numbers on Instagram. In her post, she revealed that her music has been streamed over a billion times by listeners from all around the world. So, between her Billboard success and her Spotify dominance, Lizzo has definitely ruled in 2019.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic