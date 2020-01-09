Lizzo Takes Time out of Her Australian Tour to Aid Bushfire Victims

In the midst of her world tour, Lizzo decided to give back to those in need during her tour stop in Melbourne, Australia. As the Huffington Post noted, the singer took some time out of her schedule to volunteer at a food bank, where she has been helping those who have been devastated by the wildfires ravaging the country.

The location, Foodbank Victoria, even highlighted Lizzo’s visit on Twitter, and even pointed out ways that her fans, the Lizzbians, can help out, as well.

“We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today!” they wrote on Twitter alongside a photo featuring the “Good as Hell” singer posing with one of the volunteers.

We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you’d like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit https://t.co/aDyjFTSsLE 💜 pic.twitter.com/J5Nn0oyyod — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

The organization also detailed Lizzo’s visit on their Facebook page. They posted a photo of the singer, who was hard at work putting together package food hampers for those in need.

“Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days,” they wrote. “What a [star emoji] she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support.”

Australia has been stricken by bushfires across the country ever since the start of the fire season in the summer. According to CNN, many have lost their lives as a result of the fires, including volunteer firefighters. Additionally, it is believed that over half a billion animals have been affected by this ongoing tragedy.

In response to this crisis, many celebrities, like Lizzo, have stepped up in order to lend a helping hand. Australian native Chris Hemsworth announced on Jan. 6 that he would be donating $1 million towards relief efforts. He also sent out a link that offers numerous ways that others can contribute.

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” he wrote, and added a video of himself explaining the distressing situation in Australia. “My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.”

Others such as Pink, Elton John and Kylie Jenner have all donated to various Australian organizations in order to help, as well.