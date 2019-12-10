Lizzo Shares Cryptic Message About Pain Following Lakers Outfit Controversy

Lizzo posted a cryptic new tweet on Monday night as the debate about her outfit on Sunday night continues to rage. The singer has been condemned by some for wearing a revealing outfit to the L.A. Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday night, and dancing in a thong on the jumbotron. Since then, she spoke out about the process of recovering from emotional pain.

On Monday evening, she offered some sage words on Twitter.

“Think about how it feels to stub your toe. It hurts, but the pain eventually goes away,” she wrote. “Pain is temporary, it’s the feeling that remains that matters. Really pay attention to who u r when ur neutral & nurture yourself… Because that’s who’ll always be there when the pain fades.”

Fans appreciated the wise words, showering Lizzo with support in the mentions below. Many assumed that the pain referenced in the tweet came from the backlash to Sunday night’s outfit. Lizzo also seemed to address the controversy in an Instagram Live session on Monday night.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown ass woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said. “You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been.”

“It doesn’t really matter what goes down on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy,” she added.

Earlier this week, Lizzo went viral for her latest appearance at an NBA game in Los Angeles. When one of her songs played during halftime, the singer got up and began dancing, with the jumbotron cameras on her. She turned around and began to twerk, wearing nothing but a thong to cover herself.

The internet has been debating this move ever since, questioning whether Lizzo deserves to be dragged for this outfit choice.

Lizzo is lauded for being a body positive icon and for preaching self-love. Her fans argued that her outfit would not have gotten nearly the same harsh reaction on a thinner performer, and said that this was just the latest example of “fatphobia” in the media.

The debate had users comparing Lizzo’s look with the outfits of cheerleaders and other celebrities at sporting events, arguing about how much coverage was necessary and where the line for “family-friendly” venues is. At the end of the day, however, there seems to be no consensus.

Lizzo released a new music video for her song “Good As Hell” on Monday.