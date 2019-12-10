Lizzo Revealed Behind-the-Scenes Photos From ‘Hustlers’ Ahead of Viral Lakers Moment

Before Lizzo exposed her derrière in front of everyone at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. The photos were taken during production on Hustlers, in which Lizzo had a small part. She later returned to Instagram after her moment at the Lakers game took over social media.

The Hustlers Instagram post showed off Lizzo’s revealing fishnet outfit from the film.

“BTS from @hustlersmovie I was so excited to post but I couldn’t b— I just remembered I had these and had to post omgggg,” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

Lizzo stoked controversy at the Staples Center on Sunday night. When she appeared on the jumbotron, she decided to drop her pants before dancing to her hit “Juice.” As she revealed the thong she wore under her pants, the camera quickly cut away from her though, shifting to the cheerleaders on the court.

On Monday, Lizzo later took to Instagram to share a clip from an Instagram Live statement she made to fans.

“I’m blessed and I wan you to know that you’re blessed,” Lizzo said in the inspirational message. “I want you to know that you woke up this morning and that’s a blessing. I want you to know that the sun is shining somewhere. That’s a blessing, and even if it’s raining, it’s cleansing you. It’s a blessing. I want you to know that whatever you’re going thorough, if it doesn’t feel good, that you will feel good again and you have… you have whatever it takes to feel good again. You are capable of it. You deserve to feel good as hell.”

Lizzo has become known for promoting self-love and body positivity through her hit music. However, her actions at the Lakers game were met with a mixed reaction from fans on social media. Others defended her.

“If Lizzo is only ‘getting away’ with showing her ass because she’s big (which isn’t true and is easily debunked but let’s play along), good. Big women haven’t been able to ‘get away’ with half of what small ones do, so don’t try and keep score now,” culture critic Jamilah Lemieux tweeted.

Lizzo, who was born Melissa Jefferson, released her third studio album Cuz I Love You earlier this year, and met instant critical acclaim. She was nominated for eight Grammys thanks to the record and its singles, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for “Truth Hurts.” She was also nominated for Best New Artist.

