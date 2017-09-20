Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Talks Chester Bennington Memorial

Linkin Park is set to pay tribute to their fallen frontman Chester Bennington with a “one night only” tribute concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Band member Mike Shinoda has went on the record about the band’s thought process going into the show.

“I know that for some of the guys in the band, getting on stage is more scary than other guys in the band,” Shinoda told KROQ. “But I will say that for all of us, it’s definitely the thing that we want to do. It feels like the right way to celebrate Chester.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The love for Bennington is the driving force of the show and will benefit Music for Relief’s One More Light Fund made in the late musician’s memory.

“What was so unique and special about this guy is that he used it as fuel to do so many things,” Shinoda said. “He was such a happy guy, he was such a fun guy when he’d walk in the room … That’s what we want to get out of this show. I know it’s going to be a roller coaster of emotion, but when we talk about this and when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about celebrating life.”

Shinoda also revealed that one of the major motivators behind the band’s return to the stage, which will feature special guests in place of Bennington, was frequent collaborator/producer Rick Rubin.

“(Rubin) said: ‘I know you guys know this, and I know it’s obvious because you’re looking at social media, I think you guys need to get on stage,” Shinoda recounted. ” ‘I think that’s going to be the thing that’ll feel good. It’ll be super, super hard … The fans want to see you, but most importantly, not because they want to see a show, there’s a cathartic experience that needs to happen.’ “

The show will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Special guests for the event have yet to be announced.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!