Lil Xan Drops Off Headlining Tour Hours Before First Concert

Lil Xan has dropped off a headlining tour, canceling his set just hours before the first concert was set to go on. On Tuesday, the rapper was scheduled to begin the Born Dead tour with Arizona rap-rockers Dropout Kings and some other artists but, at the last minute, he canceled, forcing the other bands to have to cancel as well. Lil Xan did not immediately give a reason for why he dropped off the tour, but after being called out by Dropout Kings, he took to Instagram to offer his explanation.

"I dropped off the tour because your management and booking agents were taking advantage of me," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, as shared by Loudwire. "Your team dropped the ball. Your team did not have any [accommodations] or travel or anything a tour should. [You] just wanted to promote [your] homies under my name and we tried to work it out but your team is obviously new at this." He added, "If you guys were smart you wouldn't do [sic] burn bridges like that and act like you guys had the tour even planned right but have fun on your f— Lil Xan tour."

In the post caption, Xan wrote "[Shoutout to] @dropoutkingsaz have a great" fuck Lil Xan tour' I know you guys are new to this and [I'm] pretty sure you should talk with your booking agent Ashley on how bad she f—ed the tour up for me and my team! But have fun on the tour fellaz [sic] my next tour is for my fans only not yours. [I[ wanna give them better openers and more Xanarchy. On top of that i just got out of rehab 2/3 months ago and wanna stay focused on my sobriety and a tour might damage that! But no y'all team didn't care as long as they made their money."

One of Dropout Kings' frontmen, Adam Ramey, spoke with TMZ about the situation, revealing that he had a suspicion something wasn't right when Xan canceled his So What? Fest 2022 set, where the Born Dead artists were supposed to unofficially kick off their tour. Ramey also addressed Xan's claims about the other band and artists not having "any accommodations or travel" explaining that a headlining artist traditionally does not count on the supporting artists to handle accommodations.

Ramey went on to note that Xan appeared on Jackass star Steve-O's podcast and stated that the tour had been selling out. This, Ramey says, was not accurate. "We were getting hit up by venues and promoters, and the ticket sales weren't doing that well," he said. Ramey added that up until the last-minute cancellation, Xan had been in communication with the other artists, and was still voicing his intent to do the tour. Ultimately, Ramey says that had Xan expressed his concerns sooner, everyone involved could have had more time to figure out their change of plans.

In response, Xan took to Instagram again, writing a Stories post, "Dam man i can never get a break its always a L for xan when i say this had nothing to do with bad ticket sales, i was even suprised how good they were selling for only having one album out ever but everyone doesn't know how f—ed of a deal it was for me? They were tryna use my name to increase there agencys artist careers, i've been taken advantage of before and learned from my mistakes."

With Xan off the tour, Dropout Kings, Saving Vice, Jupiters Tyrade, and Rosh Dawg are continuing on to play for fans who have been eager to see them, dubbing their new run the "F— Lil Xan Tour." Currently, they are keeping to about to of the original Born Dead tour dates, starting in Jacksonville, NC on Saturday, June 4. Anyone interested in checking out a show can find a full list of dates and tickets here.