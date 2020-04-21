✖

Lil Xan is recovering at home, having been rushed to the hospital by an ambulance Sunday after experiencing a panic attack the rapper told TMZ was brought on by his anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Xan told the outlet that after beginning to hallucinate during his panic attack, his mother called 911 to her home in Corona, California, where the two have been quarantining together.

The "Lonely" artist said doctors were the ones to diagnose the panic attack, but that he didn't remember much of what happened. Having struggled with anxiety for years with a number of hospitalizations for his mental health, Xan said he felt the anxiety he's felt from being cooped up inside that triggered the episode, which he said was the worst yet. Recovering at home, the 23-year-old said he's been avoiding the news to try and alleviate his anxiety, but noted that social media hasn't been helpful in that process.

Xan added that part of the anxiety he's been feeling around the pandemic comes from being the breadwinner for his family, as he is out of work like many people at the moment, having to cancels all his scheduled shows and festival appearances. The rapper added that his album drop has been delayed as well, and he isn't able to get into the studio to record as a nonessential employee.

Earlier this month, Xan was photographed with his ex, Noah Cyrus, as the two were seen driving together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Later that day, he wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram, "Coronavirus is probably the most lonely thing lol how are you guys coping with it ?" Xan and Cyrus made their relationship red carpet official in August 2018 and split just a few weeks later in September in a messy social media-fueled breakup.

That same month, the rapper said on Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg show that he "f—ed everything up," adding, "Honestly, honest to God, I would say, most of the reason the breakup happened, it was my fault. We could've still been together. ...I have nothing but love for the Cyrus family. I was still coming down from all the drugs and stuff so I was just everywhere. I have no bad blood between Noah or nothing like that of any sense with the family. It's a great family, they treated me very nicely."