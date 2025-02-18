Lil Wayne’s ‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Performance Has People Glad He Didn’t Play the Super Bowl

Lil Wayne might’ve once been “ill, not sick,” but his performance on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was anything but. The New Orleans rapped a medley of his greatest hits alongside The Roots, speeding through classics like “Lollipop,” “6 Foot 7 Foot“, and “Mrs. Officer,” before devoting the majority of the set’s runtime to his barn-burning, multi-million-selling, Grammy-winning 2008 megahit “A Milli.”

This comes shortly after the rapper said Kendrick Lamar being chosen for the Super Bowl halftime show in his native city “broke” him.

“That hurt, it hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, for automatically mentally putting myself in that position. I thought there was nothing better – that spot, on that stage, on that platform,” Wayne said.

Unfortunately for Weezy F, almost everyone online wasn’t a fan of his latest live performance. “Thank you SNL. Now we know why Lil Wayne wasn’t the headliner at the Super Bowl,” one user wrote. Another user wrote that it was “the perfect example of why he shouldn’t have been chosen for the Super Bowl halftime show.”

Lil Wayne's SNL 50 performance is the perfect example of why he shouldn't have been chosen for the Super Bowl halftime show. — girl Llicey (@thellicellis) February 17, 2025

Yet another user said the performance was “not it.”

“What a waste of time for this special night,” they said.

This Wayne performance is not it. What a waste of time for this special night. #SNL50 — Jake All Along (@jakeof88) February 17, 2025

Even one of the rapper’s fans acknowledged the Super Bowl made the right choice.

I love Lil Wayne with my whole damn heart but this SNL performance is making those who said he should have played the Super Bowl look even dumber — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) February 17, 2025

Lil Wayne will have a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of the public when his next album, Tha Carter 6—unrelated to Young Thug’s Barter 6—drops on June 6th.