Lil Wayne Falls Ill, Abruptly Cancels Blink 182 Performance

Lil Wayne called off a performance with Blink-182 in Florida and fans aren’t happy about it. The rapper claimed in a tweet he wouldn’t be able to take the stage because he was “feeling under the weather.”

The “Sucker for Pain” rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was due to open for Blink-182 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheartre, according to the Tampa Bay Times. He canceled the show at 5:37 p.m. ET on Friday, just a few hours before he was set to take the stage.

Tampa feeling under the weather🤢 and Kant Go tonight Promise I’ll make it up to you guys!!🤙🏾 ~Tune — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 26, 2019

Blink-182 performed as they were supposed to, but fans weren’t thrilled to miss Lil Wayne.

“Sittin’ in Tampa traffic just to see this. Feel free to Venmo me my refund,” one fan tweeted.

“Was the crowd too small for you again,” another wrote on Twitter.

“Hey king take some Advil drink some lean we drove all the way to Tampa and are waiting in the heat and need you here with us,” a third person wrote on the social media site.

“Pretty lame to announce this so last minute for all of us that were here to see you,” another chimed in.

“Sooooo am I getting my money back orrrrrrrrr? way to tell us as WE ARE ON OUR WAY,” another person tweeted.

His cancellation comes amid rumors, reported by WFTS, that he was planning to drop out of the tour all together. Lil Wayne ended a Virginia concert early two weeks ago, leaving the stage after only 20 minutes.

For his part, the rapper has tried to quell the speculation. After walking off stage, he tweeted that he would be continuing on with Blink-182.

“Yesterday was krazy!” he tweeted. “But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor, ME See you tomorrow!”

The tour is set to hit Atlanta on Saturday, with 20 shows to follow. It’s unclear at this time if Lil Wayne plans to perform during Saturday’s show.

In 2013, Lil Wayne revealed that he suffers from epilepsy during an interview with Power 106. At the time, he had been suffering seizures. It’s unclear if his recent cancellation was due to the condition.

“The bad news is, I’m an epileptic, so I’m prone to seizures,” he revealed at the time. “This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures; y’all just never heard about it.”

He blamed an uptick in seizures around that time on “stress, no rest, and overworking myself.”