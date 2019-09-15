Lil Wayne Cancels Show After Getting Kicked out of Hotel, and Fans Are Weighing In

Rapper Lil Wayne canceled a show in the St. Louis area after he was kicked out of a hotel. The show was part of Lil Wayne’s co-headlining tour with Blink-182, who will still perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Saint Franciscville, Missouri with Neck Deep Saturday night. Fans were disappointed by the cancellation, but refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019

“Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho,” the rapper tweeted Saturday morning.

Clayton Police Department interim Chief Mark Smith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch police were called to the Ritz-Carlton there at about 9:53 a.m. A hotel employee reported a “disturbance” in the lobby between staff and Lil Wayne’s 10-member entourage and threats were made. An argument broke out when they were told about complaints of marijuana smell coming from Wayne’s group.

“He wasn’t happy to be asked to open the balcony doors,” Smith told the Post-Dispatch.

Way to disappoint all your fans. That’s the only reason I spent 300$ on tickets was to surprise my boyfriend to go see his favorite artist. I can’t believe ur cancelling again man get over ur childish differences and do what you say you’re gonna do. 😒 — erica (@Sovelty) September 14, 2019

This is so unprofessional as an artist to cancel over this. — Janessa (@Nessa3595) September 14, 2019

What are you like 40 years old, getting kicked out of hotels and not making shows? — John Holihan (@JHolihan) September 14, 2019

Wow so am I getting my $500+ back??? — kd (@kylie_meghan) September 14, 2019

The hotel said Wayne was not told to leave the hotel and he left voluntarily, contrary to the rapper’s tweet. The Ritz-Carlton staff did not comment, telling the Post-Dispatch it could not confirm the identity of its guests.

Despite the issues in St. Louis, Lil Wayne said he still plans to perform in Cincinnati on Monday. “Katch me in Cincinnati Monday !! Luv,” he tweeted.

Katch me in Cincinnati Monday !! Luv! 🤙🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019

This was not the first time Lil Wayne had an issue on his tour with Blink-182. In July, the “Sucker for Pain” rapper canceled a performance at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida just hours before the show was supposed to start because of an illness. In that case, Blink-182 still performed.

A few days before that incident, Lil Wayne appeared to hint he was done with the tour in the middle of a performance in Bristow, Virginia. Four songs into his set, he told fans, “This might be my last night.”

“Hold on. I just want the people to know — if you’re wondering, please forgive me,” Wayne said in a video captured by an audience member. “But I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many — you know … that’s not my swag. I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway.”

Wayne later took to Twitter to assure fans he was still going on with the tour as planned, writing, “Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.”

Wayne’s tour with Blink-182 only has a handful of shows left. The tour ends on Sept. 21 in Las Vegas.

