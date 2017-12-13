Lil Peep’s Fatal Overdose Prompts DEA Investigation

Lil Peep’s fatal overdose has motivated the US Drug Enforcement Administration to join the investigation into the rapper’s shocking death.

Sources close to the investigation told TMZ that the DEA will assist local police in Tucson, where the artist overdosed on Fentanyl and Xanax in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The DEA is involved in the case to uncover who provided Lil Peep, whose real name is Gustav Åhr, with the lethal dose of the powerful opioid. His death was accidental, according to the toxicology report by the Pima County, Arizona Medical Examiner.

The government agency’s role in the case is not uncommon in a Fentanyl-related death. The DEA has been closely tracking the opioid epidemic across the nation. It also got involved with the investigation into Prince’s death after he overdosed on the drug, according to TMZ.

Of the drugs found in the rapper’s system, Fentanyl is meant to be used as a pain reliever following surgery or other medical procedures, while Xanax is taken to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Mixing the drugs can cause dangerous side effects including coma or death, though police believe Lil Peep ingested Xanax pills laced with Fentanyl.

Prior to his death, Lil Peep posted a video on social media in which he admitted to taking prescription drugs and other substances.

“I’m good, I’m not sick,” he said in the clip.

When I die You’ll love me A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

On the day of his death, the rapper posted another photo to Instagram with the ironic caption, “When I die you’ll love me.”