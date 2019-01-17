Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri Expected to Make Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Appearance

Two other big names may be joining Maroon 5 on stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show – Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri.

According to mega-producer Jazze Pha, the two rappers are slated to take the stage next month alongside Adam Levine and his band to perform between the second and third quarters of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3.

“I think Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri and everybody gonna make it hot,” Pha told TMZ, claiming that he had just come from halftime show rehearsals. “hey gonna make it live. Maybe I let the cat outta the bag, I don’t know!”

Pha also teased that “there are other people,” though he remained tightlipped when it came to details, adding that “you ain’t never seen nothing like it.”

Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri will join fellow rappers Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi for the performance, the NFL having announced the show’s headliners earlier this month with a video showing clips from Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues Tour of North America, interspersed with footage of their guest stars.

Following the announcement, the halftime show faced backlash from many who were upset that Maroon 5, as well as the guest performers, had accepted the spot amid the NFL’s alleged treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016 as a peaceful protest against police brutality.

After being criticized by a number of celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan and Rev. Al Sharpton, for his decision to perform, Travis Scott announced that he had only accepted the invitation under the condition that the NFL donate $500,000 to a charity of his choice.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation,” Scott said in a statement. “I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Headlined by Justin Timberlake last year, the halftime show reportedly had a difficult time finding a headliner for this year’s show. Rihanna had first been offered the gig but turned it down in support of Kaepernick. Singers Pink, JAY-Z, Cardi B, and Adele also reportedly declined to perform.

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3 on CBS.