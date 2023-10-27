Play It Loud: Levi Hummon and Walker Hayes Drop Revitalized Version of 'Paying for It'

Back in 2021, Levi Hummon dropped a collaboration with Walker Hayes, 'Paying for It,' which has been one of Hummon's biggest singles to date. Now, the pair have teamed up again for a brand new, revitalized version of the infectiously catchy track. Check it out below and play it loud!

In September, Hummon spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about the new direction of his musical career, and noted that his genre-breaking track "Rock Bottom" was an amalgamation of his varying influences, and that it was only the beginning. "I grew up listening to country because of my dad, but also was a skater so I had a deep love for everything punk rock. This is a testament to the music I grew up on, and the sonic influences I've had ever since I was a kid. Honestly, this song and the collaboration has been so much fun and that's what music is all about. When we start drawing genre lines that's when everything becomes a bummer and less experimental and inclusive."

He also elaborated on the evolution of "Rock Bottom," explaining, "I had the pleasure of writing a song with Sam for his solo project called 'Spaced Out' that featured Nick Wheeler from All American Rejects. After that experience I was searching for a song where I could include Sam's unique voice and attitude. When we wrote 'Rock Bottom' I knew I had to send it to him and he included his influence as both a featured artist and a writer on the song pushed it over the edge." Check out the hilariously fun "Rock Bottom" music video above!

Hummon's new comments echo what he told us earlier this year around the debut of his song "Rent Free." At the time, Hummon noted that the track's early 2000s pop-rock vibes were completely intentional. "That's exactly what we're going for, country music meets almost Fountains of Wayne or Weezer, that kind of stuff," he said.

"I think this is a really cool song, especially production-wise," he continued, "just because whenever I was in a songwriting session and people are like, 'So, what's the vibe now? What are you going for?' I would be like, 'Check out the song, "Rent Free," because this is exactly who I am as an artist. This encapsulates everything that I'm chasing.' And so this has been the teaser for every single co-write that I've been in recently."