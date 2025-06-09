Latest on Kelly Clarkson’s Dating Life Amidst Talk Show Turmoil

Divorce only made Kelly Clarkson stronger. Following her brutal divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol winner is ready to drop her foot back into the dating pond.

In the music video for her new single, “Where Have You Been,” Clarkson sings about finally meeting the perfect partner. She opened up about her dating life in a recent appearance on Today.

“This was a very sexy moment,” she said. “It’s a song about that intimate moment where you finally go, ‘Wow. I just found the unicorn situation.’”

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked if Clarkson is hopeful she gets her own “unicorn moment,” and she replied that her time will come. “Yeah, I mean, I hope it does [happen for me],” the recording artist shared, adding, “I will say, I’m not not looking, and I’m [also] not looking. I just, I’m very busy.”

A source told Life & Style: “Kelly seems to be slowly warming up to the idea of dating. She was truly traumatized by it all. But now Kelly appears to have her confidence back. She’s in a good place.”

Clarkson and Blackstock fought over finances, property, and custody of their two children. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Clarkson has spoken about dating and how it impacts her children. “They constantly bring it up, ‘Please, we don’t want you with anybody else,’” she told KOST 103.5 in November. “They’re young, it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.” But she says she won’t let them stop her from finding love, telling them, “‘Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too.’”

Of her divorce from Blackstock, Clarkson said that it’s been an uphill battle. She told PEOPLE she took the divorce hard. “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming,” she said, referencing her album Chemistry.