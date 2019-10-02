KISS’ Gene Simmons Hospitalized for Surgery

Legendary KISS lead singer Gene Simmons was admitted to the hospital early on Tuesday to undergo a procedure to remove kidney stones, according to TMZ. The operation took place at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and was completed in less than an hour.

Simmons had a stint inserted into his urethra to keep urine flowing unobstructed from the kidney to his bladder so that the stones can pass. The stint will be left in for about a week, and will then be removed in a separate operation along with any lingering stones. He’s expected to make a full and safe recovery.

On September 13, KISS had to cancel a show so that the 70-year-old Simmons could fly to L.A. for a procedure that is believed to be related to the kidney stone issue

He wrote in a tweet, “Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”

This isn’t Simmons’ first run in with kidney stones. He suffered from them in 2009 and after having one removed he listed it for sale on eBay. It later sold for $15,000, which Simmons donated to charity.

Kiss is in the middle of its End of the Road world tour. According to the band, it’s their final tour ever. Their next tour date is supposed to be in Perth, Australia on November 16. The band will then tour all over the globe before heading back to the States for a final U.S. shows L.A. and Oakland in early March. The last show of the tour is slated for June 12 in Derby, UK.

The band has been touring together since 1974 when their first self-titled album came out.