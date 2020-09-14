Kid Rock Set to Headline Trump Rally in Michigan, and Social Media Has Thoughts
Social media is speaking out after it was confirmed that Kid Rock is slated to headline a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Michigan on Monday. According to an announcement from the campaign on Saturday, and as reported by the Detroit Free Press, the musician will join the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township.
The event, which will be general admission with doors opening at 6 p.m. local time, will mark the president’s second campaign event in the state in just a week. On Thursday, the president held a rally at an airport hangar near Saginaw, which drew a crowd numbering in the hundreds. Monday's event will also be attended by Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s wife and the president's senior adviser.
Kid Rock's appearance isn’t necessarily a surprise, as he has been vocal about his support for Trump in the past. After the president’s impeachment acquittal in February, the musician had taken to social media to share a photo of himself and Trump golfing, Kid Rock wearing a shirt with House Lead Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff on it, alluding to "bull–Schiff." The most recent show of support, however, generated plenty of buzz on social media, with Kid Rock's name even trending on Twitter as people reacted to the news. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
As someone from Michigan let me just say pic.twitter.com/GxS02ClrXk— Jess (@MichiganJess25) September 14, 2020
Trump should also use Kid Rock’s music for his rallies instead of people’s who demand Trump not use theirs.— Mari Lane (@M808L) September 14, 2020
Kid Rock headlining at a tRump rally is as pathetic as Scott Baio starring in a made for TV movie.— Amy Lynn🌊🌺🌈 (@AmyAThatcher) September 14, 2020
The Trumpie Battleground State Infection Campaign plods on. https://t.co/ygiaPCDsXI— Lennard Whittaker (@lennardkw) September 14, 2020
Is there anyone out there stupid enough to vote for Trump because he has Kid Rock's support?— W. M. (@Minuteman04) September 14, 2020
Anyone want my old Kid Rock cds? Just kidding...I tossed those years ago. 😂🥴— Jennifer Wilen (@jen_pin) September 14, 2020
Can anyone help me understand how Kid Rock is a tRump supporter? When I went to his concert years ago, he refused to sell his tix thru a site & made sure that no one paid more than $25. He didn’t want his fans to be ripped off. I’m confused? https://t.co/oTufijvC1s— Ducks Can Resist Too 🌊💙🦆 #FreshIsBest (@dhershiser) September 13, 2020
Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Scott Baio, Chuck Woolery...— Chris (@Chris_A425) September 13, 2020
Does anyone relevant support trump?
Kid Rock in Trumps rally with no mask by November #COVID19 will Rock— 🌺Rehana🌺🇺🇲🍁 Biden & Harris 2020 (@Winners786) September 14, 2020
Am I the only one that LOL'd when you saw Kid Rock trending? Why are all these insignificant, washed up, entertainers supporting #Trump? 😂🤣 I can't help but find this to be funny. Also laughable is that the Trumps likely are bragging about his support. LMAO— Just George 🌊🇺🇸 (@penzphan) September 14, 2020
Good morning and happy Monday...here's your weekly reminder we live in the weirdest timeline. https://t.co/byqtKLdMcb— David Green (@PAONCO) September 14, 2020
WHY DOESN'T THIS SURPRISE ME!?
What is this? The Washed Up Entertainers Tour 2020?— Paige Zipp (@PaigeSzczypien) September 14, 2020
Kanye, Kid Rock, Steve Bannon, Don Jr. on Amphetamines, Giuliani not knowing where the fuck he is... I'm laughing so much right now!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Qdq1cjVGQW
@KidRock I’ve been a fan for a long time. Please do not perform at a Trump rally. Your music. Your fun, I don’t give a f-ck message is the voice of a generation. When you perform for trump you ruin that message.— Here's Johnny!! (@CraftFan33) September 13, 2020
Trump & Kid Rock I wish I could see that live. Damm— BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) September 14, 2020