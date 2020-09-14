Kid Rock Set to Headline Trump Rally in Michigan, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Social media is speaking out after it was confirmed that Kid Rock is slated to headline a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Michigan on Monday. According to an announcement from the campaign on Saturday, and as reported by the Detroit Free Press, the musician will join the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township.

The event, which will be general admission with doors opening at 6 p.m. local time, will mark the president’s second campaign event in the state in just a week. On Thursday, the president held a rally at an airport hangar near Saginaw, which drew a crowd numbering in the hundreds. Monday's event will also be attended by Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s wife and the president's senior adviser.

Kid Rock's appearance isn’t necessarily a surprise, as he has been vocal about his support for Trump in the past. After the president’s impeachment acquittal in February, the musician had taken to social media to share a photo of himself and Trump golfing, Kid Rock wearing a shirt with House Lead Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff on it, alluding to "bull–Schiff." The most recent show of support, however, generated plenty of buzz on social media, with Kid Rock's name even trending on Twitter as people reacted to the news. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.