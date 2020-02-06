Kid Rock Instantly Reacts to Donald Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal With ‘Bull-Schiff’ Photo Alongside POTUS

Kid Rock is the latest to weigh in on President Donald Trump‘s acquittal by the Senate earlier today. The rap/rocker took to Twitter to post a photo of him at a golf course alongside the 45th president. While the date of the photo isn’t quite clear, Kid Rock‘s T shirt depicting House Lead Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff in an unflattering light.

The Senate voted to acquit Trump of Article I of impeachment, which charged him with Abuse of Power, with a vote of 52-48. A vote on Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of Congress, ended with a vote of 53-47 to acquit. The vote was largely along party lines, with Utah Senator Mitt Romney bucking the GOP trend and voting to convict.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a ‘high crime and misdemeanor.’ Yes, he did,” Romney said about his decision to buck the GOP and vote to convict, per CBS News.

Romney’s defection didn’t go unnoticed by Donald Trump, Jr., who responded to the Senator’s vote with a very NSFW meme, though he gave his father’s acquittal a much more upbeat one as well. The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also tweeted that “the best is yet to come” in regards to her father’s controversial presidency, which is nearing the end of its first term.

The president himself posted a video that showed excerpts of his State of the Union speech last night, with Nazareth’s hard rock ballad “Love Hurts” serving as the soundtrack. Trump was previously impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives back in December. Much like the recently-concluded Senate trial, the vote to impeach was largely along party lines.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, last made headlines back in November after he went on a very profane rant while intoxicated on stage at his venue, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse.

“I’m like, Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar, they can suck d— sideways,” Rock said from the stage. “F— Oprah Winfrey and f— Kathie Lee Gifford.”

The rap-rocker later went on Facebook to defend himself, claiming he’s “just saying what a lot of people think.”

“I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker!” he said. “I also work hard and do a ton to help others out but that’s just back page news because the press hates I love Trump, f–– them too.”