Singer Kelly Price Reported Safe and Not Missing, According to Lawyer

Kelly Price has been reported as safe following various reports that the beloved R&B and gospel singer was missing. TMZ reports that her attroney contacted them letting the media outlet know that she is okay and at an undisclosed location recovering from COVID-19. The lawyer states that she’s been in contact with her team and one of her children, in spite of several family members telling media outlets that she has not been seen or heard from since August.

Initially, the ‘Friend of Mine’ singer was reported missing after she disappeared in Georgia. Price told her Instagram fans on July 29, announcing that she had COVID-19, and has been radio silent on social media ever since.

The media outlet reports that Price was struggling with her COVID-19 symptoms. Her family told TMZ that Price was admitted to the hospital about a week after she made her diagnosis known. She ended up in the intensive care unit after her condition worsened. “I found out today I have COVID,” Price revealed in her Instagram post. “I am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache…I’m grateful and expecting to have a full recovery.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CR7niblDnPJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Price’s family alleged they were in touch with Price throughout her hospital stay, with her children visited her several times. They claimed that three weeks after Price was admitted, her children got a call that she’d been discharged. The discharge was surprising because Price was reportedly not in the best condition upon the release.

The family said they had not been able to be in contact with Price. Furthermore, they alleged her boyfriend was keeping them from visiting her Georgia home. Not allowing family or friends to allow visitors is something the family said was unusual of Price. An active investigation to find Price was in place.

Price is famous for her hit singles including ‘As We Lay,’ ‘Heartbreak Hotel,’ and ‘You Should’ve Told Me.’ She’s also a 9x Grammy-nominated singer. Price has also appeared on the TV One reality series R&B Divas for the first two seasons.

Police did not suspect foul play was involved in Price’s disappearance. “We’re told the authorities found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence, BUT…she’s now listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center,” they told the outlet. Price’s team has since posted an update to her official Instagram account, writing, “Just spoke to @mskellyprice she is recovering with her supportive partner. She sounds strong. I hope this fabrication can stop and she is able to heal.”