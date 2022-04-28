Katy Perry Just Reached Multiple Huge Milestones

✖

American Idol judge Katy Perry continues to reap the rewards of her biggest hit singles and albums. In early April, a handful of Perry's songs and albums reached new sales milestones, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Perry's 2010 album Teenage Dream hit a new mark, reaching the nine-times Platinum certification.

Teenage Dream was released in August 2010 and is already considered a defining album of its era. The record includes the smash hits "California Gurls," "Firework," "E.T.," "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," and the title track. "The One That Got Away" and "Hummingbird Heartbeat" were also hit singles. Teenage Dream is just the second album ever to include five number-one singles after Michael Jackson's Bad. Therefore, it's no surprise that the album has sold 9 million units as of April 6, according to the RIAA. Speaking of "The One That Got Away," it reached five-times Platinum status on April 7.

Perry's 2017 single "Bon Appetit," featured on Witness, reached Platinum status on April 7 with 1 million copies sold. "Part of Me," included on 2012's Teenage Dream: The Complete Collection, is now certified five-times Platinum. "Daisies," which served as the lead single for the 2020 album Smile, reached Gold status, with 500,000 copies sold.

Perry's past albums PRISM (2013) and One of the Boys (2008) earned new certifications this month. One of the Boys, which features "I Kissed a Girl" and "Hot n Cold," reached three-time Platinum status, with 3 million copies sold. PRISM, which includes "Roar" and "Dark Horse," is now five-times Platinum, with 5 million copies sold.

"Firework" remains Perry's best-selling single. In August 2020, the song reached 12-times Platinum status. "Dark Horse" is a close second, reaching 11 million copies sold in December 2018. "Roar" is also a 10-time Platinum-certified song.

While Perry has never had any trouble notching major sales milestones, she still hasn't won a Grammy after 13 nominations. Teenage Dream earned Perry an Album of the Year nod, while "Firework" earned a Record of the Year nod. Her most recent nominations came in 2015 when "Dark Horse" was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and PRISM for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Perry has served on American Idol's judges' panel since the show returned on ABC in 2018, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Season 20 is now down to the Top 10. New episodes air on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.